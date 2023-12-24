CNN Posts Article On Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving

(MENAFN- AzerNews) CNN TV channel's internet website has published an article on
traditional art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, Azernews reports.
“For some, home is where the heart is. In Azerbaijan, however,
the saying goes,“xalçam harada, yurdum orada,” meaning“wherever
my carpet is, that's where I live.”
Azerbaijan's love affair with carpets is an inextricable one - a
much-revered art form that's been woven into its cultural DNA since
the Bronze Age and fervently preserved thereafter. Today, carpets
are an intrinsic part of daily life.
They are found everywhere: on the walls and floors of homes and
restaurants, displayed in heaps outside souvenir shops and strewn
over bonnets of rusty Ladas parked roadside. Some are woven for
special occasions: births, weddings, birthdays and burials,” the
article says.
“Weaving techniques are passed down from generation to
generation - and each carpet has a unique story to tell. They're
such an artistic phenomenon that in 2010, UNESCO inscribed
traditional Azerbaijani carpet weaving onto the Representative List
of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
In the country's capital, Baku, the beloved carpet's most
striking embodiment comes in the form of a building shaped, rather
remarkably, like a gargantuan, half-rolled carpet decorated with a
golden geometric pattern. The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum,
designed by Austrian architect Franz Janz, sits proudly on the
city's buzzy seaside promenade.
Its three floors house a kaleidoscope of Azerbaijani carpets -
modern and traditional, pile and flat-woven, small and
larger-than-life - as well as textiles, ceramics, jewelry and
traditional costumes. The 6,000 or so carpets, dating from the 17th
century to the present day, hail from different regions across the
country, from the shores of the Caspian Sea to the hinterlands of
mountainous Karabakh.
The museum was founded in 1967 by renowned artist and carpet
weaver Latif Karimov, who dedicated his life to celebrating and
preserving Azerbaijani carpets. It was, at the time of opening, the
very first museum of its kind. It has been standing in its current
location since 2014 and serves as a vital research and education
center.
A short distance from the museum, in Baku's UNESCO-listed Old
City, is Azerkhalcha, an organization dedicated to preserving the
age-old tradition of carpet weaving and championing the women who
devote their lives to it. One of them is 61-year-old Sevinj
Hajiyeva, who was taught how to weave by her brother when she was
just 6,” the author mentions.
“Carpet weaving is not just an art; it's a profound passion, a
source of love, and a lifelong companion,” she tells CNN.“My
greatest aspiration is to pass on this art to the younger
generation.” For Sevinj, weavers in Azerbaijan often share emotions
and ideas through carpets,“treating them as cherished creations
akin to their own children.”
“First, the sheep is reared for its wool - this is usually done
during spring or autumn - which is then washed, spun and dyed
before the yarn is woven in either horizontal or vertical looms.
Natural, ancient dyeing techniques are still the most favourable in
Azerbaijan. They are extracted from plants, fruits and vegetables,
such as red onion, saffron, nut shells and pomegranates. These
age-old techniques have vehemently stood the test of time.
But it's not all about the past and unyielding tradition. One
Azerbaijani artist, Faig Ahmed, is known for deconstructing typical
carpets and“defiling” them with new, three-dimensional patterns,
quite literally interthreading traditional styles with overtly
abstract, almost psychedelic patterns,” the article underlines.
“For me, as an Azerbaijani artist, the carpet represents a
localized artistic language through which one can express global
themes,” Ahmed tells CNN Travel.“In Azerbaijani culture, a carpet
represents a multilayered connection of history, tradition, social
norms, religion, politics and geography. This signifies a
deep-rooted link between Azerbaijan's geography and culture.”
“Today, the preservation of carpet weaving is so important to
Azerbaijan that it is taught in some universities and colleges
across the country. The Azerbaijan State University of Culture and
Arts in Baku, for example, offers a bachelor's degree in
Decorative, Applied Art (carpet, weaving).
For tourists, there are carpet weaving workshops all around the
country, including the Qadim Quba in Azerbaijan's northern Quba
region. And, with the likes of Faig Ahmed and Azerkhalcha - who are
at once preserving ancient traditions and propelling them into the
21st century - it's safe to say carpets will remain firmly stitched
into the tapestry of Azerbaijani culture for generations to come,”
the author emphasizes.
MENAFN24122023000195011045ID1107652589
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.