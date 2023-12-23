France Completes Military Withdrawal From Niger, Leaving Gap In Terror Fight In Sahel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) France on Friday completed the withdrawal of its troops after
they were asked to leave Niger by the country's new junta, ending
years of on-the-ground military support and raising concerns from
analysts about a gap in the fight against jihadi violence across
the Sahel region of Africa, Azernews reports,
citing AP.
The last French military aircraft and troops departed Niger by
the Dec. 22 deadline set by the junta which severed ties with Paris
after the coup in July, the French Army General Staff told The
Associated Press by email. France already announced this week that
it would close its diplomatic mission in Niger for“an indefinite
period.”
However, the country would continue to be involved in the Sahel
- the vast expanse south of the Sahara Desert which has been a hot
spot for violent extremism - although differently, President
Emmanuel Macron said Thursday during a visit to a base in
Jordan.
“I decided on some important reconfigurations,” Macron said.“We
will continue to protect our interests over there but our armies
won't be as present permanently, will be less stationary and also
less exposed,” he said.
Niger's junta described the end of the military cooperation with
France as the start of“a new era” for Nigeriens.
“Niger stands tall, and the security of our homeland will no
longer depend on a foreign presence,” it said via X, formerly known
as Twitter.“We are determined to meet the challenges before us, by
consolidating our national military and strategic
capabilities.”
But analysts say a vacuum will be created by the troops'
departure. It will“leave Niger and the entire Sahel worse off” in
terms of overall counterterrorism efforts as Niger was seen as the
last remaining Western partner in the decade-long fight against
jihadi groups in the region, said Ryan Cummings, director of
Africa-focused security consulting company Signal Risk.
Some 1,500 French troops were training and supporting the local
military in Niger, which had been envisioned as the base for
counterterrorism operations in the region after anti-French
sentiment grew in Mali and Burkina Faso, both run by juntas that
have also forced French troops out.
But after deposing Niger's democratically elected President
Mohamed Bazoum, the nation's junta led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani
severed military relations with France and other European
countries. Instead, he sought defense cooperation with Russia,
whose private mercenary Wagner Group is already active in parts of
Africa but faces an uncertain future there following the death of
its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
The withdrawal of foreign military missions is already affecting
security in Niger, where the number of attacks has surged,
according to Oluwole Ojewale with the Dakar-based Institute for
Security Studies.
“The country has not demonstrated sufficient military
capabilities to fill the vacuum created by the withdrawal.
Strategic attacks are being launched by the various armed groups
who now roam freely in the ungoverned spaces in the country and
incidents have remained on the rise,” said Ojewale.
The junta in Niger has formed a security alliance with the
military governments in Mali and Burkina Faso to coordinate
counterterrorism operations across the Sahel.
However, much of the immediate impact of the departure of French
troops would be felt in western Niger's Tillabéri region which has
been the hot spot for extremism in the country, said Ryan with
Signal Risk consulting.
“Violent extremist organizations may utilize the vacuum created
to exploit and expand their operations” in the Sahel, he said.
