Iran Summons Russian Chargé D'affaires


12/23/2023 3:09:40 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Iranian foreign ministry has called in the Russian Chargé d'affaires in Tehran to lodge a protest against the recent joint statement issued during the 6th Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, Trend reports.

In the absence of the neighboring country's ambassador, the Russian Chargé d'affaires in Tehran was summoned on Saturday evening by the Assistant Director General of the Persian Gulf Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran. The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly protested against the Russian government's continuous support for the unfounded claims mentioned in the statement of the 6th Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, which took place recently in Morocco. Iran's foreign ministry conveyed this protest through an official letter submitted to the Russian side.

Earlier on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kan'ani, had already rejected and condemned the inclusion of baseless claims in the statement of the 6th Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum regarding Iran's trio islands, namely Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb, situated in the Persian Gulf.

