Iran Summons Russian Chargé D'affaires

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Iranian
foreign ministry has called in the Russian Chargé d'affaires in
Tehran to lodge a protest against the recent joint statement issued
during the 6th Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, Trend reports.
In the absence of the neighboring country's ambassador, the
Russian Chargé d'affaires in Tehran was summoned on Saturday
evening by the Assistant Director General of the Persian Gulf
Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran. The
government of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly protested
against the Russian government's continuous support for the
unfounded claims mentioned in the statement of the 6th Russian-Arab
Cooperation Forum, which took place recently in Morocco. Iran's
foreign ministry conveyed this protest through an official letter
submitted to the Russian side.
Earlier on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson,
Nasser Kan'ani, had already rejected and condemned the inclusion of
baseless claims in the statement of the 6th Russian-Arab
Cooperation Forum regarding Iran's trio islands, namely Abu Musa,
Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb, situated in the Persian Gulf.
MENAFN23122023000187011040ID1107651785
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.