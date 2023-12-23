Suzlon Secures A Repeat Order Of 193.2 MW From The KP Group In Gujarat

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 21, 2023: : Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a new order win for the development of a 193.2 MW wind power project for The KP Group. This will be part of Wind-Solar Hybrid and STU's (State Transmission Utility) tariff-based project for increasing Renewable Energy contribution in the state of Gujarat. Suzlon will supply 92 units of their S120 - 2.1 MW wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a 140m Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower at Vagra and Vilayat in Bharuch district of Gujarat.



Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, supervision, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will also undertake post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.



Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said, "With an extremely conducive policy environment offered by Gujarat, this order from The KP Group is a testament of India Inc's commitment to building a sustainable India. It is heartening to see the private sector step up to the task with such enthusiasm, especially through the C&I segment that will help MSME to become globally competitive by switching to green power."



JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group said, "We are delighted to announce a repeat order from The KP Group. The KP Group has been a long-standing player in renewable energy and has consistently worked towards increasing renewable energy installations in the country. Suzlon takes pride in the fact that committed customers like The KP Group continue to select our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities throughout the entire wind energy value chain. The power generated from this project will inter-alia serve the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumer segment and the people of Gujarat with clean, green, renewable power. Suzlon is committed to partner with increasing number of Indian industries, driving them toward their net-zero targets while powering the nation with sustainable energy."



Every Suzlon turbine is manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain ecosystem which is a testament to our contribution to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.



Dr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, KP Group said, "This project is in line with our goal to unlock India's renewable energy potential and power the commercial and industrial sectors and the people of Gujarat. As India's leading renewable energy solutions provider with proven technology, Suzlon is the right partner for us. We have had a long and fruitful association with Suzlon in the past using their cost-effective Made-in-India solutions to create an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. With nearly three decades of serving India with renewable energy The KP Group is focussed on increasing its green energy footprint in India helping our customers' power their growth and electricity requirements with clean energy."



Suzlon turbines feature the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements. Suzlon's R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy.





About The KP Group



The KP Group was founded by Dr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel in 1994 which is now well recognized group of Gujarat. What started as a logistics service provider in 1994 is now a group with a combined turnover of around â‚1 12 Billion with 1GW commissioned in Renewable projects.



The Group has completed more than 28 years of its successful operations and today consists of several group of companies, all contributing to the fast and robust growth of the group. During the last decade the group has achieved phenomenal growth as a result of diversification into fabrication and galvanizing, renewable energy sector (Solar & Wind) and Telecom infrastructure. Major Group Entities include, KPI Green Energy Limited, KP Energy Limited, KP Green Engineering Pvt Limited, and KP Human Development Foundation.



The Group has leveraged rapid industrialization and economic progress of the country by developing business in renewable energy sector (Solar & Wind). KP Group has successfully completed Initial Public Offer in both Solar and Wind renewable energy. The flagship companies of the KP Group, KPI Green Energy Limited is listed on Main Board Platform BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited and KP Energy Limited is listed on Main Board Platform of BSE Limited.



About The Suzlon Group



The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with ~20.3 GW* of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group comprises of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organisation, with in-house research and development (R&D) centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India, Suzlon's world-class manufacturing facilities are spread across 14 locations in India. With over 28 years of operational track record, the Group has a diverse workforce of over 6,000 employees. Suzlon is also India's No. 1 wind energy service company with the largest service portfolio of over 14.3 GW in wind energy assets. The Group has ~6 GW of installed capacity outside India. Suzlon offers a comprehensive product portfolio led by the 2 MW and 3 MW series of wind turbines.

