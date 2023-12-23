Russians Shelling Kherson Explosions Heard Across City

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces are shelling the city of Kherson. Multiple explosions are reported from the area.
That's according to the chief of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko , reports Ukrinform.
"There are explosions heard in Kherson! The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank (of the Dnipro – ed.)," the report reads. Read also:
The administration head urged residents to shelter immediately.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Friday, the enemy fired 31 artillery rounds at Kherson.
