Russians Shelling Kherson Explosions Heard Across City

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces are shelling the city of Kherson. Multiple explosions are reported from the area.

That's according to the chief of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko , reports Ukrinform.

"There are explosions heard in Kherson! The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank (of the Dnipro – ed.)," the report reads.

The administration head urged residents to shelter immediately.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Friday, the enemy fired 31 artillery rounds at Kherson.