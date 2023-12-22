Herbst Explains How U.S. Elections Can Affect Further Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The presidential elections in the USA, especially the results of the GOP primaries, may affect the process of further support of Ukraine by the United States.

John Herbst, the former US Ambassador to Ukraine, now the director of the Eurasia Center at the Atlantic Council in Washington, told about this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"I think there's a chance that they (elections – ed.) will (have influence on support to Ukraine – ed.)," the former high-ranking diplomat said when asked whether the elections in the USA will affect further support for Ukraine.

He clarified that the development of the situation may depend on which candidate from the Republican Party wins in the intra-party race.

"I think what happens in the Republican primaries will have an influence on this question of looking to the future," said the former ambassador.

Because of this, according to him, it is important to adopt a large-scale aid package for Ukraine as soon as possible.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. Senate will continue discussions on migration reform in January. Republicans are demanding an agreement on the issue before bringing further aid to Ukraine to a vote.