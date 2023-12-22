Chemicals & Petrochemicals Seminar To Be Held Ahead Of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Dec 22 (KNN)

The Gujarat state government is set to host a pre- Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) seminar focusing on chemicals and petrochemicals in Bharuch on Saturday, as announced by Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, during a media briefing in Gandhinagar.

The Seminar, themed 'FutureChem Gujarat: Shaping Tomorrow's Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry,' aims to convene policymakers, practitioners, academics, and industry experts worldwide to collaboratively formulate a roadmap for the sustainable future of the chemicals and petrochemicals industry.

Some of the distinguished attendees at the seminar include Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya, State Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, Finance Minister Kanu Desai, along with leaders from the chemical and petrochemical industries.

Pankaj Joshi highlighted Gujarat's reputation as the 'Petro Capital' of India, attributing this status to the presence of large-scale chemical and petrochemical units, strategically advantageous locations, and robust industrial infrastructure and logistics.

“Currently, the Bharuch contributes about 35 per cent of the total national production of chemicals, where this seminar is being organised, being the industrial hub of Gujarat, surrounded by Ankleshwar GIDC, Jhagadia GIDC, Dahej GIDC and Panoli GIDC,” stated Joshi.

The official statement quoted Joshi underscoring the global significance of the chemical industry, valued at approximately USD 5 trillion.

India's chemical industry, currently valued at USD 200 billion, is projected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2040, producing a diverse range of 80,000 chemicals, as per the statement.

In the global landscape of chemicals and petrochemicals, India ranks sixth worldwide and fourth in Asia, securing the eleventh position as the largest exporter of chemicals, the statement added.

As Gujarat positions itself as a key player in this dynamic industry, the seminar acts as a strategic precursor, fostering discussions and collaborations that will likely shape the discourse at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

(KNN Bureau)