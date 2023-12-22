'Fighter' Ishq Jaisa Kuch Song Out: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-Starrer Unleashes Scorching Chemistry

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The teaser for 2024's most anticipated film, 'Fighter,' has already given viewers a glimpse into an adrenaline-fueled, action-packed universe. It built anticipation for the film by beginning the musical trip with the season's ultimate party hit, 'Sher Khul Gaye,' which set the appropriate jubilant tone. The directors have now unveiled the film's second funky song, named 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch,' which radiates passion through the sizzling and new chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Sadly, the audience can view the song only when they go to watch the film. With its sizzling romance track, the powerful connection between the attractive combination - of Hrithik and Deepika, picturesque scenery, and a tune that resonates deeply, this song captivates viewers' emotions. It's ready to dazzle the audience in every way conceivable.

'Fighter' is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. The film ensures an unmatched cinematic experience by seamlessly mixing heart-pounding action with patriotic enthusiasm. 'Fighter' hits theaters on January 25, 2024, and also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sanjeev Jaiswal.



'Fighter' was initially supposed to be released on September 30, 2022, but it was pushed back due to production difficulties caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

