Organization Of Turkic States Secgen Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Secretary
General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev
has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107648654
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.