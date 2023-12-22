Pop Music Concert Held In Baku As Part Of Russian Winter Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
A pop music concert has been held in Baku within the Russian
Winter Festival. The project was co-organized by Baku Music Academy
and the Russian House in Baku, Azernews reports.
The project curator and host of the evening is Doctor of
Philosophy in Art History and senior lecturer at the Baku Music
Academy, Alena Inyakina.
On the eve of the New Year 2024, the audience was immersed in
the holiday atmosphere and enjoyed their favourite pop songs.
The rich concert program consisted of well-known modern and now
classic vocal and instrumental hits of Russian, Azerbaijani, and
foreign pop music of various genres and styles.
Soloist of the State Academic Musical Theater Yulia Heydarova,
artists of the State Choir of the State Academic Philharmonic Hall
Kamilla Imanova, Farhad Alakbarov, Elyar Aliyev, laureate of
international competitions Emil Malygin, senior teacher of Baku
Music Academy Lala Mukhtarova, accompanist of Baku Music Academy
Dilyara Kerimova, performers of the Tatar Yashlek Youth
Organisation, and young vocalists who performed at the concert
received a standing ovation from the audience.
Media partners of the event are Az,Trend, Day,
Milli.
