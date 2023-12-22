Azerbaijan To Create TIR Fleets On Basis Of Public-Private Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Truck fleets (TIR fleets) will be created in Azerbaijan on the basis of public-private partnership, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Ground Transport Agency (AGTA) under the Digital Development and Transport Ministry has already started preparations in this regard.

At least three exemplary projects related to the creation of TIR fleets will be prepared. To expand the use of TIR fleets, modern information and communication technologies will be used. In this direction, M-1 (Baku-Guba-state border with the Russian Federation), M-2 (Baku-Alat-Kazakh-Georgia state border), M-3 (Alat-Astara-state border with the Islamic Republic of Iran), M -4 (Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh), M-5 (Yevlakh-Zagatala-state border with Georgia), M-6 (Hajigabul-Bahramtepe-Minjivan-state border with the Republic of Armenia) highways will be conducted a conceptual study.

The possibility of reserving a parking place in TIR parks, car washing, refueling, repair, parking places for dangerous, bulky, and heavy goods, hotel, medical assistance, internet, cargo protection, ATM and payment terminals, bathroom, sanitary junction, etc. services will be provided. Fees for the use of services in the parks will be formed.

In this regard, a survey will be conducted among at least 100 drivers (at least 70 % of whom are foreign drivers) who carry out international and domestic freight transportation, and their difficulties and expectations will be studied.

Proposals will be prepared in the direction of the formation of legislation related to TIR fleets.