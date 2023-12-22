Azerbaijan To Create TIR Fleets On Basis Of Public-Private Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Truck fleets (TIR fleets) will be created in Azerbaijan on the
basis of public-private partnership, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijan Ground Transport Agency (AGTA) under the Digital
Development and Transport Ministry has already started preparations
in this regard.
At least three exemplary projects related to the creation of TIR
fleets will be prepared. To expand the use of TIR fleets, modern
information and communication technologies will be used. In this
direction, M-1 (Baku-Guba-state border with the Russian
Federation), M-2 (Baku-Alat-Kazakh-Georgia state border), M-3
(Alat-Astara-state border with the Islamic Republic of Iran), M -4
(Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh), M-5 (Yevlakh-Zagatala-state border with
Georgia), M-6 (Hajigabul-Bahramtepe-Minjivan-state border with the
Republic of Armenia) highways will be conducted a conceptual
study.
The possibility of reserving a parking place in TIR parks, car
washing, refueling, repair, parking places for dangerous, bulky,
and heavy goods, hotel, medical assistance, internet, cargo
protection, ATM and payment terminals, bathroom, sanitary junction,
etc. services will be provided. Fees for the use of services in the
parks will be formed.
In this regard, a survey will be conducted among at least 100
drivers (at least 70 % of whom are foreign drivers) who carry out
international and domestic freight transportation, and their
difficulties and expectations will be studied.
Proposals will be prepared in the direction of the formation of
legislation related to TIR fleets.
