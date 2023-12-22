Zelensky Thanks Power Engineers For Their Tirelessness And Efficiency

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Ukrainian power engineers for their tirelessness and efficiency.

Zelensky wrote about this on Facebook on the occasion of the Power Engineer's Day, Ukrinform reported.

"Our country is proud of its power engineers, who are not only professionals but also infinitely brave people. They work always and everywhere, on holidays and on weekdays, at night and during the day, after shelling and natural disasters - they really save the country. They enable our people to live and work," Zelensky said.

He thanked all employees of the energy sector "for their tirelessness and efficiency.

Some 565 settlements left without electricity due to bad weather, hostilities

As reported, on December 22, Ukraine celebrates Power Engineer's Day, a professional holiday for workers in the energy and electrical industries of Ukraine. The holiday was established in recognition of their merits in economic development, improvement and support of everyday life of the population. It is celebrated in accordance with the Presidential Decree of November 12, 1993.