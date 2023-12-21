Biz2x Launches Frontiers Of Digital Finance Executive Event Series In The Middle East, Announces Riyadh Edition For Spring 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Fintech Event Series Brings Together Thought Leaders to Pioneer AI-Enabled Global Financial and Economic Transformation.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)– Biz2X has brought the internationally-acclaimed Frontiers of Digital Finance (FDF) event to Abu Dhabi. Embracing the visionary theme,“Finance in 2030: How AI-Enabled Finance Will Propel Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Shape the New Economy,” the first Middle East event in the FDF conference series was a showcase of cutting-edge perspectives on the future of digital finance.

Hosted with support from Biz2X partners DLA Piper, King & Spalding, ADGM, AWS, and the U.S. U.A.E. Business Council, FDF: Abu Dhabi saw C-level decision makers from esteemed companies across the world, including Mastercard, Magnati, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Qarar, and SIMAH, converge to the luxury Four Seasons Hotel on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi. The main topics in the moderator-led panels included artificial intelligence, economic transformation and financial policies that help to create sustainable growth in the Middle East.

Highlights from the event are now available online.

Rohit Arora, CEO and Co-founder of Biz2X, said,“Our expansion into the Middle East is a strategic leap towards the future where finance and technology converge. Biz2X foresees an era of innovation in this region, and we are excited to be one of the leaders in making that journey possible.”

Following quickly on the success in Abu Dhabi, Biz2X has just announced FDF: Saudi Arabia will be held in Riyadh in the Spring of 2024. Like its Abu Dhabi counterpart, the Riyadh event will feature insightful panel discussions and keynote speeches from leading executives in the financial services sector in the Kingdom as well as networking among finance leaders and policymakers.

Husam Arabiat, CEO MENAT Region at Biz2X, invited industry leaders to join the conversation in Riyadh.“The innovative drive among financial leaders in the region that was displayed at FDF: Abu Dhabi left us in no doubt that this region has many powerful voices who are driving innovation in the financial sector. Now with FDF: Saudi Arabia, we are putting together a star-studded lineup of speakers and attendees – a who's who for the finance industry in the MENAT region.”