Explosions Heard Again In Occupied Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions have been heard again in Mariupol, temporarily occupied by the Russian army.

This was reported by the city council of Ukrainian Mariupol on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Mariupol, explosions! Locals report that it is loud again. Heard in different parts of the city," the post reads.

As reported, in the evening of December 20, explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. As a result, up to 10 Russian soldiers were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Explosions are increasingly frequent in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russian troops, particularly in Mariupol, and enemy weapons depots, military equipment, and manpower are being destroyed. Ukrainian partisans are also making life difficult for the invaders in the temporarily occupied territories.