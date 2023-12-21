Solar Stock News - Singlepoint (Cboe: SING) CEO Releases Shareholder Letter Overviewing 2023 And Successful Listing On Cboe BZX Exchange

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) SinglePoint Inc. (Cboe:SING ) a leading renewable solar energy and sustainable solutions provider releases shareholder letter overviewing 2023 and Successful listing on Cboe BZX Exchange.

Dear Shareholders,

As we approach the end of a tough yet remarkable year, I am pleased to share a comprehensive overview of Singlepoint Inc.'s significant strides and achievements for 2023. This year has been pivotal in our journey, marked by our largest success to date, becoming a listed Company on the Cboe Global Market BZX Exchange. This amongst additional milestones and significant improvements in financial performance, underscores our commitment to achieving the goals we set forth.

Strategic Uplisting to Cboe BZX Exchange

One of the most noteworthy developments this year has been our transition from the OTCQB market to the Cboe BZX Exchange. Commencing December 15, 2023, SinglePoint Inc. began trading under the ticker symbol (SING). This move is not just a milestone in our corporate evolution, it represents our commitment to growth, increased transparency, and making our Company more accessible to a broader range of investors, including institutional participants. This single accomplishment paves the way for SinglePoint to accelerate the acquisition strategy we have defined over the last 18 months. Becoming a listed Company eliminates what has historically been our most significant barrier to executing our strategy. I am confident in saying 2024 will be SinglePoints' best year to date. It was an honor to participate in the opening bell ceremony at the Cboe Global Markets Exchange on December 15, 2023. This momentous occasion not only symbolized our successful listing but also highlighted our expanding presence in the renewable energy sector.

Financial Highlights and Growth Trajectory

Our financial performance in 2023 has been nothing short of exceptional. In the second quarter, we achieved a record-breaking 79% increase in revenue, totaling $8,149,480 compared to $4,534,681 in the same period of 2022. This is a testament to our teams and the effort they continue to put in through what has been a tumultuous year in both solar and the over markets. We expect to see continued organic growth, with acquisitions driving accelerated growth numbers.

Furthermore, our performance in the third quarter continued this positive trajectory. We reported a gross revenue of $6,914,934 for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. Our year-to-date revenue nearing $21 million is a clear indication of our consistent performance and successful execution of our strategic business plans.

Looking Ahead

As we reflect on these significant achievements, it's clear that 2023 has been a transformative year for SinglePoint Inc. Our uplisting to the Cboe BZX Exchange, participation in the Cboe opening bell ceremony, and the strong financial results are clear indicators of our dedication and fortitude. We are poised for continued success in the renewable energy sector and anticipate sustaining this momentum in the forthcoming years.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support and belief in SinglePoint Inc. We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering value and look forward to sharing our ongoing progress with you.

Wil Ralston

CEO, SinglePoint Inc.

