Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulatory Cable From King Of Sweden

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Thursday a cable of congratulation from King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf on His Highness's inauguration, wishing His Highness success and good health. His Highness the Amir sent a reply enclosed with sincere appreciation for the kind sentiments, wishing for even further bilateral relations and for the King good health and wellbeing. (end) hb

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.