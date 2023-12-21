Media reports Korean vehicle giant trades enormous workshop for USD77

(MENAFN) In a strategic move marking its complete withdrawal from the Russian market, South Korean automotive giant Hyundai has revealed plans to sell its plant in Russia at a nominal fee of just 7,000 rubles (USD77.20). The facility, located near St. Petersburg, had suspended operations in March 2022 following Hyundai's announcement of its intention to exit Russia amid the geopolitical backdrop of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.



According to a press release from Hyundai, the company is in the final stages of negotiating a deal with Russia's Art-Finance to offload its entire stake in Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus.



The decision to sell the plant for a nominal fee underscores Hyundai's commitment to exiting the Russian market, aligning with the broader trend of international corporate giants withdrawing from the region amidst Western pressure and Ukraine-related sanctions on Moscow.



Despite the symbolic sale price, Hyundai has pledged ongoing support for Hyundai vehicle owners in Russia, assuring the continuation of after-sales services and other customer care initiatives. The company aims to complete the deal with Art-Finance, including a buyback option and the transfer of St. Petersburg assets, by the end of the month.



The official confirmation of the nominal sale price of the plant, as reported by Reuters, highlights the financial implications for Hyundai, with a regulatory filing indicating an expected loss of 287 billion won (USD220 million) due to the sale. The move is part of the company's broader strategic realignment and response to the evolving geopolitical landscape.



Hyundai's exit from the Russian market is part of a larger trend that has seen numerous international corporations reassess their presence in the region. The decision reflects the complexities and challenges faced by multinational companies navigating geopolitical tensions and adapting their business strategies accordingly. As Hyundai concludes its exit from Russia, the industry will closely watch how other major players respond to the geopolitical shifts influencing the global business landscape.





MENAFN21122023000045015687ID1107641728