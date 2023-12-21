Uniqlo launches first-ever venture into global used clothing market

(MENAFN) In a notable departure from its traditional retail model, Fast Retailing's renowned Japanese ready-to-wear brand, Uniqlo, made waves in Tokyo's fashion scene by launching its first-ever venture into the global used clothing market. This unconventional foray manifested in the form of a temporary store nestled in the vibrant Harajuku district, operating for a mere ten days in October, adjacent to one of Uniqlo's flagship outlets. Here, patrons could acquire Uniqlo merchandise at a fraction of its original cost, with some items undergoing refurbishments to accentuate their vintage appeal.



Aya Hanada, the global director of Re.Uniqlo, the segment overseeing Uniqlo's endeavors in the pre-owned clothing sector, conveyed the significance of this initiative. Speaking to Agence France-Presse, Hanada characterized the endeavor as a modest yet pivotal milestone, underscoring its instrumental role in shaping the brand's future strategies within an increasingly burgeoning segment of the fashion industry. Emphasizing the evolving perceptions towards second-hand apparel in Japan, particularly among the younger demographic, Hanada observed a perceptible shift. She noted that the erstwhile resistance or stigma associated with purchasing used garments has considerably waned, attributing this paradigm shift to the burgeoning accessibility facilitated by online commerce platforms.



Echoing this sentiment, Michael Cawston, a co-founder of the research firm Japan Consumering, contextualized Uniqlo's venture within the broader landscape of Japan's fashion market. Cawston posited that Uniqlo's strategic pivot into the realm of pre-owned apparel serves as a testament to the mainstream acceptance and normalization of clothing reuse practices within Japan. Illustrating the market dynamics, Cawston's firm approximates that while the pre-owned clothing sector constitutes a modest fraction, accounting for less than 6% of Japan's expansive USD75 billion apparel market, its growing prominence underscores shifting consumer preferences and evolving retail strategies within the Japanese fashion milieu.

