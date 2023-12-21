Premier League: Suspended Bournemouth Vs Luton Town Match To Be Replayed In Full

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Dec 21 (IANS) Following the on-field medical emergency involving Luton Town FC player Tom Lockyer, the Premier League Board has decided last Saturday's AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town FC fixture will be replayed in full later in the season.

"The game will be rescheduled for later in the season, with a date to be confirmed following consultation with relevant parties", the Premier League statement read.

The match between Bournemouth and Luton was abandoned on Saturday night after Luton's captain Lockyer collapsed on the pitch, having suffered a cardiac arrest.

Lockyer collapsed on the pitch on the hour-mark, having suffered a cardiac arrest in the 59th minute of the match at the Vitality Stadium, leading to the abandonment and subsequent cancellation of the match at 1-1.

He quickly received medical attention on field, while both sets of players were taken off the pitch. After some time Lockyer was taken off on a stretcher to the hospital.

This is not the first time Lockyer has collapsed during a game, having suffered a similar incident in last season's Championship Playoff Final just seven months ago.

