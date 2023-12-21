EU approves immigration improvements

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the European Union (EU) has reached an agreement on immigration reforms, set to come into effect next year, with the aim of limiting the number of migrants entering the bloc and achieving a more equitable distribution of hosting costs. The framework, known as the New Pact on Migration and Asylum, was tentatively agreed upon following two days of negotiations between European Union member states and the European Parliament, sparking both support and criticism.



Under the provisions of the accord, still pending formal approval, countries grappling with surges in migrant arrivals will be granted increased flexibility in handling asylum applications.



Notably, the new system offers countries a choice between accepting refugees or contributing financially to a European Union fund designated for migration-related expenses. A screening mechanism is also slated for implementation to differentiate between migrants requiring international protection and those deemed ineligible.



Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, expressed confidence in the plan, stating, "It will ensure that there is an effective European response to this European challenge." Von der Leyen emphasized that the framework aims to empower Europeans in deciding who enters the EU and stays, rather than leaving such decisions in the hands of smugglers. The overarching goal, as articulated by von der Leyen, is to provide protection to those genuinely in need.



However, the accord has not been without its critics, particularly from human rights groups. Concerns have been raised over certain aspects of the deal, such as the provision allowing the detention of individuals whose asylum applications are perceived to have a low chance of success or those considered potential threats to European security. Amnesty International, among other rights groups, has sharply criticized these elements, expressing apprehension that the reforms may lead to a "surge in suffering" for asylum seekers.



As the European Union moves towards implementing these immigration reforms, the mixed reactions highlight the delicate balance between addressing the challenges of migration and upholding human rights principles. The ongoing debate underscores the complexity of crafting policies that seek to manage migration effectively while ensuring a fair and humane treatment of those seeking refuge within the European Union.





