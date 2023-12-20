CUBCRAFTERS DELIVERS ITS 1000TH NEW PRODUCTION AIRCRAFT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Patrick HorganBOZEMAN, MT, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CubCrafters, a leading manufacturer of FAA certified, ASTM certified, and experimental category utility and recreational aircraft, achieved a major milestone in its company history by delivering its 1000 th new aircraft on December 19, 2023, to Tim Sheehy, CEO of Bridger Aerospace, in Bozeman, Montana.The milestone aircraft, a CubCrafters CC19-215 XCub, was delivered in Bridger Aerospace firefighting livery, the paint scheme itself a tribute to the company's fleet of Canadair CL-415“Super Scooper” water-bomber aircraft.Mr. Sheehy comments that,“Bridger Aerospace and CubCrafters have a relationship going back to 2016 when we worked together on a project for the US Military. We frequently base near their factory in Yakima, Washington during fire season, and I have always admired the passion the entire CubCrafters team has for aviation. I'm honored to welcome the 1000th aircraft to our fleet.” He continues,“The utility of this type of aircraft, especially for remote areas with limited aviation infrastructure like Montana is fantastic, and this is CubCrafters top-of-the-line flagship model. We will definitely put it to good use in support of our mission of protecting the American West from the threat of wildfires.”Sheehy founded Bridger Aerospace in 2014 and has since done everything from sweeping floors to leading the company as CEO. From 2008 until 2014, Mr. Sheehy served as a Navy SEAL officer and team leader. An active pilot with Bridger's Air Attack and Super Scooper fleets, Mr. Sheehy is also a rancher and father to four young pilots in training.“We are particularly excited that CubCrafters 1000 th new production aircraft is going to someone who has served the citizens of this nation the way Mr. Sheehy has,” notes CubCrafters President and CEO, Patrick Horgan.“As an American company, we really appreciate both our customers who are veterans and those who are business leaders, Mr. Sheehy is both. The fact that he will soon be flying this new XCub is something we're all very gratified by. It confirms CubCrafters' position as General Aviation's best-in-class backcountry aircraft manufacturer, meeting the expectations of customers like Tim for both performance and safety.”The CC19-215 XCub is CubCrafters flagship aircraft. With the largest engine, a 215 HP Lycoming IO-390 w/dual electronic ignition, and the best avionics, a modern lightweight Garmin glass panel avionics package with autopilot, the XCub boasts the most useful load, best range, and highest speed of the entire CubCrafters fleet. A fully FAA certified aircraft, it is sold for personal recreational use, commercial utility purposes, flight training, and Government use.“Jim Richmond, our founder, would have been extremely proud of this moment,” added Brad Damm, Vice President of CubCrafters.“Although we lost Jim in 2021, this was his vision, a strong American company that designs and manufactures fun and safe backcountry aircraft with amazing performance.”In addition to 1000 new CubCrafters production aircraft manufactured, the Company has delivered hundreds of backcountry aircraft kits and innumerable major rebuilds and upgrades to the classic Piper Super Cub during its 43-year history.ABOUT CUBCRAFTERSFounded in 1980 by Jim Richmond, CubCrafters' roots are in the 80+ year history of classic grassroots aviation, but the company's products and services are innovative and completely modern. CubCrafters designs and manufactures Experimental, LSA, and Part 23 Certified aircraft. The Carbon Cub family of aircraft redefined expectations for the backcountry flying experience with innovative design, modern materials, powerful engines, and breathtaking performance. The company's flagship XCub aircraft is offered in both nosewheel and tailwheel configurations, and substantially expands the mission profile of sport utility aircraft with higher speed, longer range, and larger payload. The key to our success is our ability to create unique value in the experience of personal adventure aviation.Learn more at:

