The Department Of Energy In Abu Dhabi And The State Grid Corporation Of China Sign A Memorandum Of Understanding

Abu Dhabi, December 19: The Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) to build a strong, highly efficient smart energy and power system utilising diversified sources, particularly clean and renewable energy. The MoU is in line with the overall strategy of the energy sector of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE to drive sustainable development through energy transition and to achieve net zero by the year 2050.





The MoU was signed by His Excellency Engineer Awaida Murshid Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, and Mr. Xin Baoan, Chairman of the International Cooperation Organisation for the Development of the Global Energy Grid, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of SGCC.

His Excellency Engineer Awaida Murshid Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi expressed the significance of the agreement:“The Memorandum of Understanding aligns with the Department's commitment to strengthen collaborations and to foster the exchange of global experiences and expertise within the energy sector.” His Excellency further emphasised that this cooperation will enhance efficiency, boost productivity, optimise operations, and facilitate the seamless transfer of knowledge and technology.



His Excellency stated: 'We stand at a critical point in our shift toward clean energy. We are implementing impactful policies to bring significant enhancements to our electricity network. Our focus is on elevating operational efficiency through the integration of smart grids powered by AI tools. We also stand committed to building local capabilities for the effective operation and maintenance of these networks.'

His Excellency also affirmed the Department of Energy's commitment to climate action initiatives: 'We will continue working towards considerable reductions in carbon emissions within the energy sector by adopting state-of-the-art technologies that align with international best practices to advance sustainable practices in energy management.'

Mr Xin Baoan welcomed the signing of the MoU with the Department of Energy, highlighting the significance of leveraging opportunities for collaboration and integration as the two entities transition towards clean energy. He stressed the significant role of regional energy networks and also on the importance of employing digitalisation to build more efficient and smart networks. Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Baoan said:“Our relationship with the Department of Energy will foster Chinese-Emirati cooperation and will advance the transformation in the wider global energy sector.”

The scope of the MoU encompasses a feasibility study on decarbonisation and upgrading the power system of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. It will also include cost-benefit and improvement studies that will enhance demand-side management and network flexibility. Additionally, the MoU will also improve power grid interconnections with the signatories to the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA).

The partnership will upgrade the domestic power network to improve overall network efficiency, augmenting the social benefits offered by the UAE. The MoU also entails the development of the underground gas-insulated cables and lines project, encouraging the implementation of smart grids, adoption of Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) automation distribution systems and the integration of the Smart Internet of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Micro-Grid.

The memorandum includes training and capability building strategies for improved power grid operations, implementing policies and strategies to reduce energy losses on the power grid and related infrastructure, and adopting technologies supporting automation and artificial intelligence.

Playing an integral part in advancing China's clean energy transition efforts, SGCC has a proven track record in renewable energy. This strategic relationship will accelerate both the countries' shared vision to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 through innovation and energy efficiency.

With longstanding relations between the UAE and the People's Republic of China that span multiple sectors especially in the area of energy, the two countries have established a strong foundation for close bilateral cooperation in the energy sector. This MoU is only a step towards creating a more comprehensive and diversified model based on innovation, contributing to the sustainable development goals of both the nations.