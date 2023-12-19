HONOR Gets Ready To Launch HONOR Magic V2 With Positive Feedback From HONOR V Future Pioneer Program

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The first round of the programs reveals great reviews for the upcoming World's thinnest & lightest inward foldable phone.

As HONOR continues to prioritize user needs with its human-centric approach and following the recent call for submissions for HONOR V Future Pioneer program to experience HONOR Magic V2, the brand kicked start the 1st session of the program with outstanding feedback and impressive reviews from participants.

Out of the numerous entries for the HONOR V Future Pioneer Program, HONOR selected entrepreneurs in search of trustworthy devices for productivity and multitasking, along with tech enthusiasts keen on exploring innovative experiences.

“Ahead of the official Magic V2 launch, and through HONOR V Future Pioneer Program, we aim at gathering insights that reflect our commitment to crafting a device that truly resonates with local consumers in the UAE.” Mr. Mafeijian (Mr. House), The General Manager of HONOR GCC.“This program not only highlights the futuristic features of the phone but also underscores HONOR's dedication to people and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology.”

The HONOR V Future Pioneer Program, featuring the revolutionary HONOR Magic V2, proved to be an overwhelming success as participants from diverse backgrounds and professions provided resoundingly positive feedback and reviews.

Commenting on his experience Basil Al Rahami – COO of EMDAD LLC said“The first glimpse of the Honor new V2 fold phone ignited a rush of exhilaration, as if I had stumbled upon a portal to the future, a thrilling intersection of sleek thin design and cutting-edge technology that seamlessly merged the familiar with the extraordinary. Unfolding the future!”

On the other hand, Badir Al Hammadi, Pilot said“HONOR brings together top-notch technology and innovation to create incredible products, much like the impressive Magic V2. He added, 'Ever since its debut at IFA, I've been excited to try it out myself and explore its innovative features, including the ultra-slim design that looks like the regular smartphone design.”

The program's innovative approach, catering to both business professionals and tech enthusiasts, allowed users to experience the HONOR Magic V2's groundbreaking features including the ultra-slim 9.9mm design, 5000mAh battery, HONOR Super-light Titanium Hinge that can withstand 400,000 folds and tablet-like experience.

Furthermore, and as part of the brand's effort to gather insights, HONOR extended this opportunity to students and initiated a competition for students at Zayed University. The competition focuses on exploring the features of HONOR Magic V2 and generating creative ideas to highlight these features for local consumers. Maryam Al Tenaiji, the winner, shared her excitement about HONOR Magic V2's ability to handle multiple tasks at once, seeing its potential for future schoolwork and projects.

“The first session of the HONOR V Future program was exceptional! It is safe to say that we were all left speechless after the first look at the Magic V2. As a university student, I am especially excited to use the different multitasking features on the phone for future assignments and work.”

Through this contest, HONOR is not only selecting innovative individuals for the V Future Pioneer Program but is also empowering the younger generation. This collaboration with Zayed University provides an opportunity for young minds to actively contribute and be part of the exciting initiative.

The V Future Pioneer Program was not just a showcase but an interactive experience, allowing participants to push the limits of productivity and share valuable feedback. HONOR's Magic V2, with its significant improvements in form factor, battery life, display, and user experience, stands poised to redefine industry benchmarks.

As the program progresses, HONOR remains dedicated to providing a platform for users to report issues, offer suggestions, and engage in discussions, ensuring that HONOR Magic V2 evolves based on real-world user insights.

It is worth noting that the HONOR Magic V2 phone is expected to be launched early next year in the UAE market.