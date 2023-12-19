Kuwait Embassy In Cyprus Mourn Late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The Embassy of Kuwait in Cyprus issued a statement mourning the great loss of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and opened a condolences book.

Kuwait's Ambassador to Cyprus Abdullah Al-Kharafi said they have received the President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides where he offered sincere condolences and sentiments on behalf of the government and people of Cyprus.

The embassy noted that the embassy received mourners for a three days period. (end)

