(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Parcel Sorting Robots Market was valued USD 734 Million in 2023 and projected to reach USD 2,256.17 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Parcel Sorting Robots Market ” , By Type (Full-automatic, semi-automatic), Application (Logistics Picking, Logistics Handling, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Parcel Sorting Robots Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 734 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 2,256.17 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 17.4% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type , Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Amazon Robotics KUKA Sample of Companies Covered Fetch Robotics Starship Technologies GreyOrange

Market Overview

Parcel sorting robots are automated machines designed to streamline the sorting and distribution process of parcels in logistics and e-commerce industries. These robots utilize advanced technologies such as computer vision, machine learning, and robotics to efficiently categorize, organize, and route packages based on destination or other specified criteria. The Parcel Sorting Robots Market is witnessing substantial growth as e-commerce continues to thrive globally. With the surge in online shopping, the demand for efficient and automated parcel sorting solutions has escalated. Parcel sorting robots offer speed, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness in handling the increasing volume of packages. These robots are equipped with advanced technologies such as computer vision, machine learning, and robotics, enabling them to accurately identify, sort, and route parcels with minimal human intervention. The market is characterized by intense competition among key players striving to enhance the capabilities of their sorting robots to meet the evolving demands of the logistics and e-commerce industries. Additionally, the focus on sustainability and reducing operational costs is driving the adoption of parcel sorting robots, further propelling the market's expansion. As logistics and supply chain operations continue to evolve, the Parcel Sorting Robots Market is poised for continuous growth and innovation.

Major Vendors in the Global Parcel Sorting Robots Market:



Amazon Robotics

Fetch Robotics

KUKA

Starship Technologies

GreyOrange

Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Ltd

HITACHI

Zhejiang Libiao Wuxi A-carrier

Growth of e-commerce

The exponential growth of e-commerce has emerged as a pivotal driver for the parcel sorting robots market. As online retail continues to expand globally, there is a proportional increase in the volume of parcels that need to be efficiently sorted and dispatched. Parcel sorting robots play a crucial role in meeting the escalating demand by providing a high-speed, accurate, and automated solution for the sorting process. These robots leverage advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to quickly identify, categorize, and route packages, reducing reliance on manual labor and significantly enhancing operational efficiency. The dynamic nature of e-commerce, characterized by fluctuating demand, peak seasons, and a diverse range of package sizes, underscores the importance of flexible and adaptable sorting solutions, making parcel sorting robots an indispensable asset for logistics and distribution centers striving to keep pace with the rapid growth of online commerce.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Increasing demand for automation and efficiency Development of more advanced robotics technology

Opportunities:



Enhancing Sorting Accuracy and Speed

Development of Specialized Robots Collaboration with Logistics Companies

Growing Adoption of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

A prominent trend in the parcel sorting robots market is the growing adoption of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). This trend is fueled by the need for increased flexibility and adaptability in logistics and distribution operations. AMRs, equipped with advanced navigation systems and obstacle avoidance capabilities, are well-suited for navigating dynamic warehouse environments. In the context of parcel sorting, AMRs offer enhanced agility and scalability, allowing them to seamlessly integrate into existing workflows and accommodate fluctuations in parcel volumes. The ability of AMRs to collaborate with other robotic systems and adapt to changing layouts makes them a valuable asset in the optimization of parcel sorting processes. The trend towards adopting AMRs in the Parcel Sorting Robots market reflects a broader industry shift towards more intelligent and versatile automation solutions to address the evolving demands of the e-commerce and logistics sectors.

The market for Parcel Sorting Robots Market is dominated by North America.

North America's dominance in the parcel sorting robots market can be attributed to several key factors. The region has witnessed robust growth in e-commerce, with consumers increasingly relying on online shopping. The high adoption rate of e-commerce has led to an upsurge in parcel volumes, driving the demand for efficient sorting solutions. Additionally, North America boasts a mature logistics and supply chain infrastructure that readily embraces advanced technologies, including robotics. The presence of major e-commerce giants and logistics companies in the region has further accelerated the deployment of Parcel Sorting Robots to enhance operational efficiency and meet the growing demand for timely and accurate deliveries. Favorable government initiatives and investments in research and development contribute to the technological advancements in parcel sorting robotics. Overall, the convergence of a strong e-commerce market, advanced infrastructure, and a tech-savvy business environment position North America as a leader in the parcel sorting robots market.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market for parcel sorting robots due to a confluence of factors. The region is experiencing a rapid surge in e-commerce activities, driven by increasing internet penetration, rising disposable incomes, and a growing consumer base. As online retail expands, there is a parallel demand for efficient and scalable parcel sorting solutions, prompting businesses to invest in advanced robotics technologies. Moreover, countries in the Asia Pacific are actively embracing automation across industries, and the logistics sector is no exception. The region's robust manufacturing capabilities contribute to the development and deployment of innovative sorting robots. Additionally, supportive government initiatives, favorable economic conditions, and a burgeoning logistics and supply chain ecosystem further propel the adoption of Parcel Sorting Robots in the Asia Pacific, positioning the region as a dynamic and rapidly expanding market in this domain.

Fully Autonomous Robots Segment Is Anticipated To Hold The Largest Market Share During The Forecast Period

Based on Type segment is categorized into Full-automatic and semi-automatic. Fully autonomous robots have secured a major share in the Parcel Sorting Robots market due to their ability to deliver unparalleled efficiency and reduced dependency on human intervention. These robots, equipped with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, computer vision, and autonomous navigation, can operate seamlessly without continuous human oversight. The demand for fully autonomous robots in parcel sorting arises from their capacity to handle a diverse range of tasks, adapt to changing conditions, and operate around the clock, contributing to enhanced productivity and operational cost savings. Their versatility in sorting various parcel sizes and shapes, coupled with the capacity to navigate complex warehouse environments independently, makes them a preferred choice for logistics and e-commerce companies looking to optimize their sorting processes, particularly in the context of the rapidly evolving and high-volume demands of the parcel distribution landscape.

