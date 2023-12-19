Azerbaijani PM Meets With Delegation Of International Finance Corporation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijani
Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with a delegation of the
International Finance Corporation (IFC) Regional Vice President for
Europe, Latin America & Caribbean in the World Bank Group (WBG)
Garcia Mora today, on December 19, Trend reports.
It was noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to
cooperation with the World Bank and the structures of the World
Bank Group.
In this regard, the importance of a long-term effective
partnership with IFC was emphasized.
It was noted that over the past period, the IFC has supported
the realization of projects in various spheres in Azerbaijan.
Issues related to the realization of potential projects with the
World Bank, including the IFC, in the spheres that are priorities
for the government of the country were discussed, and it was noted
that these projects may be related to "The Big Return" to the
territories liberated from Armenian occupation, an increase of
employment, creation of green cities, expansion of the Southern Gas
Corridor project, activities of Baku Shipyard, construction of wind
energy infrastructure and other directions.
It was noted that over the past years, Azerbaijan has turned
from a low-income country into a high-income donor country, and it
was emphasized that the country has been a donor of the World Bank
since 2021. Targeted measures are taken in Azerbaijan to improve
the business climate, prevent unfair competition, and stimulate
entrepreneurial activity.
At the same time, it was emphasized that the development of
non-oil economy is one of the main priorities. Various types of
preferential and credit mechanisms are applied in the agricultural
sector. It was brought to attention that through public-private
partnership mechanisms, consistent measures are being implemented
to enhance the role of the private sector in economic development.
Development of a competitive economy and agriculture, as well as
promotion and support of public-private partnership projects, are
the main directions of the International Finance Corporation's
activity in Azerbaijan, and the country is interested in continuing
cooperation in relevant spheres.
Moreover, it was noted that Azerbaijan supports the global fight
against climate change and consistently works towards achieving
energy efficiency. Large-scale work carried out in the liberated
territories of the country, including projects related to the
creation of a green energy zone, environmentally friendly
transportation, smart cities, and villages are clear proof of this.
In this regard, the importance of the future holding of the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change - COP29 in Azerbaijan was
emphasized.
Additionally, it was noted that attracting investments in
renewable energy sources, and ensuring transition to 'clean' energy
are among the main priorities of energy policy in Azerbaijan, and
there are good opportunities for effective partnership in these
directions.
