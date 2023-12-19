Punyam Started Consultancy Services For IFS (Food) Certification

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam added one more feather in their hat of success by starting consultancy services for IFS (Food) Certification. Punyam, an expert in ISO and other global management system consultancy services in India, has expanded their services with IFS food consultancy and resource materials for IFS Food version 8 to provide user-friendly and cost-effective solutions for quick IFS food system implementation and certification.



Along with IFS Consultancy services, punyam also offers IFS Food v8 Documentation & Training resources comprise the IFS Food Documentation Kit and the IFS Auditor Training PPT Kit. Punyam's IFS Food consultancy services and resource materials are beneficial to organizations of any size, type, or character, with the optimum system implementation covering all controls for confidentiality and integrity. The IFS Food V8 certification demonstrates a dedication to safety, product quality, legality, authenticity, and continual improvement in food safety and quality management systems. IFS implementers, IFS food auditors, and IFS food consultants can benefit the most from the most recent IFS food example documents, such as IFS safety manual, mandatory IFS procedures, SOPs, IFS food audit checklist, HACCP documents, exhibits, etc.



The IFS Food Version 8 Documentation Kit is a complete tool that enables clients to tailor templates to their working environment, resulting in their own IFS Food Safety Manual and IFS Food audit checklist. The IFS food documents kit saves time and money on document preparation while providing significant value to prospects. The IFS Food documents kit covers all IFS Food Version 8 sections and subsections, increasing confidence and system performance. The kit focuses on food safety and process quality, and it helps users improve food safety. IFS Food certification necessitates a strong commitment from high management as well as comprehensive food safety training at all levels.



For food manufacturing firms, workers, suppliers, and consultants can use IFS training kit as ready reference material to comply with Codex Alimentarius, ISO 22003-2, and GFSI Benchmarking Requirements, resulting in a solid food safety and quality management system. The kit is simple to use, written in simple English, and may be customised using audio recordings in local languages. Punyam's IFS food consultancy and resource materials will simplify their IFS implementation and certification journey by providing editable documentation templates and effective training resources and necessary support for effective IFS food implementation and IFS food certification.



The IFS food certificate is granted by qualified, internationally recognised, independent, third-party certification bodies for a term of three years once the certification body auditors complete the pre-audit and registration (final) audit. Punyam provide expert guidance and support to food businesses aiming to attain IFS food version 8 certification. The team punyam of seasoned professionals specializes in navigating the intricacies of the IFS standard, assisting clients in implementing the necessary processes and preparing them for successful certification audits.



About Punyam

Punyam, an ISO consulting firm in India, offers ISO implementation, documentation, auditor training, and management training. Since 1996, Punyam has implemented ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000 and many more international systems across various industries. Punyam is globally recognized as a leading consultant for ISO 22000, FFSC 22000, HACCP, FAMI-QS and ISO series of standards implementation applicable to the food industry.



For more details about IFS Food version8 Documentation & Training Resources, please visit:



Company :-Punyam

User :- Punyam Global Manager Group

Email :...

Phone :-7929795322

Url :-