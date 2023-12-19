(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Grenada Pathway to Sustainable Caribbean Tourism in 2024 ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round ToEl Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment Travel Expoviajes: 10 Years of the Fair that Gets TicosTraveling

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle A Drug that Extends the Life of Dogs is One Step Away from FDA Approval Culture & Lifestyle Learn All About Jacó Beyond Its Beautiful Landscapes Culture & Lifestyle These Are the Employment Trends for 2024 in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Students of More than 70 Nationalities and Educators Support the Community and Environmental Development of Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Encyphers: Costa Rica's Government among the Most Trusted In the World

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search World News Updated: December 18, 2023 Grenada Pathway to Sustainable Caribbean Tourism in 2024

Through My Lens

By TCRN STAFF December 18, 202350 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadHealth TCRN STAFF - December 18, 2023The 'Psychedelic Renaissance': Science Revives the Therapeutic Potential of Psychoactive Drugs Science & Technology TCRN STAFF - December 18, 2023Scientific Magazine in Japan Highlights Development of First Costa Rican Satellite Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - December 18, 2023A Drug that Extends the Life of Dogs is One Step Away from FDA Approval TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

This is an exciting and befitting announcement because Grenada is referred to as the 'Island of Spice' and will host the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) conference in 2024 that will have sustainability as its focus. Set amongst the Windward Islands, Grenada's rich biodiversity and vibrant landscapes truly highlight the possibility of sustainability and tourism co-existing, which is what the CTO 2024 conference will indeed emphasise.

Petra Roach, CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority, confirmed that for the duration from April 22 to 24 this year, the conference would provide a chance to expose regional tourism stakeholders to vicissitudes and possibilities of imagining Caribbean tourism in the future bearing in mind repercussion of global warming.

'That Grenada has recently been nominated for“Caribbean's Leading Beach Destination 2023”,“Caribbean's Leading Nature Destination 2023” and“Caribbean's Leading Tourist Board 2023” at the auspicious World Travel Awards is opportune and propels a conversation on sustainable tourism development at an appropriate time,' she stated.

These nominations certainly suggest a strong partnership between Grenada and the tourism industry in their effort to em­brace eco-tourism. The matter is not just about gaining from the sector but acts that are of mutual benefit given the challenges faced by Caribbean nations such as climate change. Additionally, the region long dependent on tourism as its economic backbone is particularly vulnerable to its impact and therefore must learn how to contain it and adjust to new realities.

A Potential Avenue for this transformation is the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), based in Barbados. CTO's vision of positioning the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round and warm-weather destination is built on sustainability and is a call-to-action to its diverse Caribbean countries and territories – so many French-, Dutch- and English-speaking ones.

'Leading Sustainable Tourism – One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean' is not just a slogan; it embodies the CTO's essence of bringing different and unique islands towards the same quest of sustainable tourism. This unity, reflected in the pledge 'One Caribbean', is an acknowledgement that the problems of climate change are broader than any specific jurisdiction but encompass activities within the whole Caribbean Sea and region.

CTO's commitment to Sustainable Tourism development for its members, including Grenada and providing specialized support in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, research information technology and event planning and execution. CTO is a steward of change needed in the region as sustainability is a drumbeat for everything that org does.

In 2024, the world's attention will be towards Grenada for this important conference and a symbol of global responsibility. As Petra Roach envisages it, 'The CTO conference will be the benchmark event for the region on sustainable tourism'. Sustainable practices are not luxury any more but a necessity. Caribbean tourism must wake up or, at the least, learn.

The conference will involve stakeholders in the industry, government and academic field all whom will share best practices, challenge norms and develop new paradigms. A country that will try to demonstrate that it has integrated the idea of sustainability in a rapidly nightingale business – Grenada, Fabatial.

Being a host of the conference in Grenada and multiple nominations in the Caribbean tourism segment is an acknowledgment and a chance to establish sustainable way for Caribbean tourism. As we wait for the 2024 conference, one thing is clear: Grenada – the Caribbean's Road to sustainable tourism.

[email protected]@arafzal555-