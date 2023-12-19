Home Workouts For Exer-Genie Isometric Exerciser, Best Resistance Training Tool

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 18, 2023 12:20 am - Reach your peak physical potential with the Exer-Genie, the best portable full-body isometric resistance trainer, and with new workouts by fitness and biomechanics expert Jason Kelly.

If you have been wishing to get into better shape, Team America Health & Fitness is bringing you the Exer-Genie® and matching new workouts designed by health and fitness guru Jason Kelly.

Kelly has used his deep knowledge of body mechanics to develop a series of full-body strength-training workouts that use the Exer-Genie®, a unique resistance band alternative resistance training tool. If you want to reach your peak physical potential, you are going to want to follow his new workouts.

Your Personal Fitness GenieIf you're one of the many Americans who are both more time-poor and sedentary than ever, the Exer-Genie®, with its portable, compact and versatile design, allows you to do isometric resistance training anywhere, anytime. And, Jason Kelly's new online workout programs showcase the Exer-Genie®'s capabilities to target and condition specific muscle groups, enhance endurance, and elevate your overall athletic performance.

The team behind the Exer-Genie® state that the innovative device is an“isometric and isotonic resistance training exerciser that can be used for fitness, strength, speed, strongman and sports specific training sessions.”

Whether you are an elite athlete or someone at the beginning of your fitness journey, Kelly's program maximizes the resistance tool's in-built progress adjusters to cater to your needs and brings you a challenging but doable workout experience.

Jason Kelly has worked as a Sports Performance Specialist and Exercise Physiologist for over 26 years. As part of Team America Health & Fitness and Exer-Genie®, he is pleased to be sharing his knowledge of biomechanics and functional movement with a wider audience, and to be using his expertise to craft full-body strength and conditioning workouts that can be done at home by people of all ages and ability levels.

A spokesperson for Kelly and the Exer-Genie® team said, "Isometric, isotonic, and isokinetic exercises are all different types of resistance training that can help improve muscle strength, endurance, and overall fitness when done regularly. By incorporating isometric, isotonic and isokinetic exercises with the Exer-Genie® at home, you can target different muscle groups and improve your overall fitness."

Team America Health & Fitness says the Exer-Genie® and Jason Kelly's new workout programs are perfect for you if you are looking for space-saving workout tools and for travel-friendly exercises that you can do safely and effectively at home or on the go.

If you're looking to condition your body and improve your strength and wellbeing immensely, the Exer-Genie® is here to grant your wishes.

Visit to buy this innovative device and start using Jason Kelly's incredible workout plans.