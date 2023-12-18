King, Crown Prince Extend Condolences To Kuwait Emir Over Passing Of Sheikh Nawaf

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Sunday in Kuwait extended condolences to Kuwait Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah over the passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

His Majesty also stressed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Kuwait, noting that Jordanians stand by the Kuwaiti people at this difficult time, according to a Royal Court statement.

The official delegation accompanying the King included Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Senate President Faisal Fayez, Speaker of the House of Representatives Ahmad Safadi, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, Jordan's Ambassador to Kuwait Sinan Al Majali and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain.

His Majesty returned to Jordan later on Sunday.





