Six Armed Men Loot 5 Kg Of Gold From Gold Loan Company In Bihar's Sheikhpura

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 18 (IANS) Half a dozen armed men struck at a gold loan company in Bihar's Sheikhpura district and looted 5 kg gold ornaments worth more than Rs 2 crore on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred at Aashirwad gold loan outlet located at the main market of Barbigha block in the district at 1 p.m..

"The robbers, wearing face masks, barged in and held up all the staff at gunpoint. They asked employees to open the locker and looted 5 kg of gold worth Rs 2 crore. After committing the crime, they waved their firearms and fled from the spot," Branch manager Vikash Kumar said.

"We have received information about the loot from the gold loan company at 1.36 p.m. and immediately rushed to the spot. We have collected the CCTV footage and scanning is underway. We have constituted a dedicated team to identify and arrest the accused and recovery of gold," a Sheikhpura police spokesperson said.

--IANS

ajk/vd