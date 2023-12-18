Casio To Release Watches Reprising The 1989 First-Ever Analog-Digital Combination G-SHOCK AW-500

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, October 1, 2020: Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The AW-500E reprises the AW-500, the first G-SHOCK analog-digital combination model, released in 1989. Also released are the AWM-500D and AWM-500GD with metal construction.
Inspired by the concept of an analog-digital combination watch with permanent hands, the AW-500 was released in 1989 as a new experiment in G-SHOCK watches, which had always been digital and square-shaped since the first model was launched in 1983. An analog-digital combination G-SHOCK model, this watch upended conventional notions that analog watches, with their hands, gears, and many other small parts, are vulnerable to impact by incorporating lighter, more shock-resistant parts.
The AW-500E reprises the AW-500 with a modern redesign based on the original drawings. In the original model, the axis of the hands was set slightly above the midpoint of the dial. In the long-awaited AW-500E, the hands are fully centered in the dial for a more refined look and distinct identity. The original color scheme of the AW-500 is retained with a black case accented by white index marks and minute hand, together with a red hour hand. The practicality has been enhanced with the addition of an EL light and battery life extended from three years to around seven years.
The AWM-500D and AWM-500GD add full metal exterior parts and solar-powered radio control. The full metal construction was achieved by inserting fine resin between the metal case and bezel to absorb shocks. This technology was developed for the popular GMW-B5000D, released in 2018. The GMW-B5000D also inherited the form of the first G-SHOCK model, but with a full metal exterior. Each part of the new modelsï¿1⁄2 bezels features a different finish using hairline, mirror, and other finishes to give full play to the watches' metallic texture. For the full line-up, please visit
Specifications
AW-500E
ConstructionShock-resistant
Water Resistance200 meters
Stopwatch1/100 second (00'00"00 to 59'59"99) / 1 second (1:00'00 to 23:59'59); measuring capacity: 23:59'59
Other FunctionsDual time; daily alarm; EL backlight with afterglow, full auto-calendar, 12/24-hour format
Accuracy at Normal Temperatureï¿1⁄215 seconds per month
Battery Life7 years on CR2016
Size of Case7ï¿1⁄214
Total WeightApprox. 58g
AWM-500D/AWM-500GD
ConstructionShock-resistant
Water Resistance200 meters
Radio Frequency77.5 kHz (DCF77: Germany); 60 kHz (MSF: UK); 60 kHz (WWVB: USA); 40 kHz (JJY: Fukushima, Japan) / 60 kHz (JJY: Kyushu, Japan); 68.5 kHz (BPC: China)
World Time48 cities (31 time zone + coordinated universal time, daylight saving on/off), home city/world time swapping
StopwatchMeasuring unit: 1/100 second; measuring capacity: 59'59; split time
Countdown TimerMeasuring unit: 1 second (maximum 100 minutes)
Alarm5 independent daily alarm; hourly time signal
Other FeaturesHand shift feature, battery level indicator, power saving, full auto-calendar, button operation tone on/off, 12/24-hour format; double LED light (LED light for the face / LED backlight for the digital display, Super Illuminator, full auto light; afterglow with selectable illumination duration: 1.5 seconds or 3 seconds)
Power SourceTough Solar power system (solar-charging system)
Continuous OperationAbout 28 months with the power-saving function ON after full charge
Size of Case5ï¿1⁄214
Total WeightApprox. 175g
