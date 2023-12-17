Solutions For Donating Frozen Russian Assets To Ukraine Currently Being Outlined - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Outlines of the decisions necessary for the transfer of frozen Russian assets and those of individuals affiliated with Russia to the benefit of Ukraine are now being drawn up.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky , who spoke in a video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"The issue of frozen assets was one of the very important decisions addressed during the negotiations this week. In particular, in the United States of America. Specifically, the G7 countries can demonstrate their leadership – the assets of the terrorist state and its affiliates should be used to support Ukraine, to protect lives and people from Russian terror. This will be fair. We are already preparing the necessary outlines for these decisions," Zelensky stressed.

He noted that the Ukrainian authorities continue to actively work to ensure that the next year will also see sufficient financial support programs for Ukraine. According to the head of state, work is ongoing on both bilateral programs with partner states, programs at the level of the European Union, and the process of confiscating and utilizing Russian assets that have already been frozen in various jurisdictions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the deputy chief of Zelensky's Office, Rostyslav Shurma, Ukraine could annually receive up to $15 billion in income off seized Russian assets.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine