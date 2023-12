Palestine, U.S. Reach Agreement To Resolve PA Funds Held By Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Dec 18 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian Authority (PA), reached an agreement with the United States, to address the issue of Palestinian funds detained by Israel, a senior Palestinian official said yesterday.

According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the agreement outlines a process wherein the Israeli government will check the list of PA's employees in the strip, to ensure no Hamas members are included.

The source mentioned that, the proposal for this agreement came from U.S. National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, who recently met with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, in Ramallah.

Under the agreement, the Israeli government is expected to transfer tax revenues on Palestinian goods through Israeli crossings, in return for a three-percent commission, in accordance with the economic agreement between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

Previously, the Israeli government claimed that the PA has been funding Hamas officials in Gaza, thus subtracting the money designated for the territory. The allegation has been rejected by Ramallah, saying that, its payments in Gaza are solely salaries to its employees there.

Under the Oslo Accords, Israel is responsible for collecting customs duties and other tax revenues, on behalf of the PA. Part of the funds go to pay for expenses in Gaza, including the salaries of health workers, that are still covered by the PA, even though Hamas controls the blockaded enclave.– NNN-WAFA