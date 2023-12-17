Matrix Comsec Wins The Coveted CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Matrix Comsec, a pioneering leader in security and telecommunications solutions, was conferred with the CII Industrial Innovation Award, 2023 recognizing Matrix as one of the Top 50 Most Innovative Companies in India at the CII Industrial Innovation Awards ceremony in New Delhi on 15th December, 2023. CII Industrial Innovation Awards were instituted by CII in 2014 to recognise and celebrate visionary enterprises across industry segments. These premier awards seek to recognise and honour the Indian industryâ€TMs brightest stars and to identify the top innovative organisations.



The process for determining the top awards and the list of top innovative companies involved a rigorous evaluation process, presentation and Grand Jury interaction. The unbiased assessment process measured the innovation culture, innovation management, inputs to innovation and the results of innovation.



Sharing his perspective on this recognition, Ganesh Jivani, Chief Executive of Matrix said, â€œIt is indeed an honour to win this prestigious award and I thank CII for this recognition. Innovation really has been the DNA of Matrix right from its inception. I thank our technology and product management teams for their dedication to building innovative and world-class quality solutions. Matrix offers cutting-edge physical Security and Telecom solutions in more than 50 countries including many first-world technologically advanced nations. With 250+ R&D engineers and world-class processes and infrastructure, Matrix is committed to innovating and designing cutting-edge high-performance products. This accreditation is a validation of Matrix's innovation and design capabilities and will go a long way in motivating us towards building world-class solutions.â€



About Matrix



Established in 1991, Matrix is a leader in Security and Telecom solutions for modern businesses and enterprises. As a technology-driven, and customer-focused organization, the company is committed to keeping pace with the revolutions in the Security and Telecom industries.



With around 40% of its human resources dedicated to the development of new products, Matrix has launched cutting-edge products like Video Surveillance Systems â€“ Video Management Systems, Network Video Recorders and IP Camera, Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems as well as Telecom Solutions such as Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Gateways, VoIP and GSM Gateways and Communication Endpoints. These solutions are feature-rich, reliable, and conform to international standards.

