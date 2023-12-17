Hungary cations of ‘hard veto’ on Ukraine consent

(MENAFN) Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, has declared that Hungary will employ a "hard veto" to block the European Union's (EU) accession talks with Ukraine if it perceives that such negotiations are detrimental to Hungary's national interests. In an interview with Mandiner news magazine on Friday, Szijjarto voiced his concerns about the European Union's recent decision to initiate official membership negotiations with Ukraine. While the move garnered support from all 26 European Union member states, Hungary abstained from the vote, signaling potential challenges ahead.



Despite the European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen describing the decision as a "strategic" breakthrough, Szijjarto disagreed, asserting that the move holds "no practical significance." Hungary has been a vocal critic of Ukraine, accusing it of widespread corruption and expressing concerns that the accession talks could escalate tensions with Russia, a stance that sets it apart from other European Union members.



Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary does not take responsibility for initiating the talks and has exempted itself from the potential consequences. He further hinted at Hungary's readiness to use a "hard veto" in the future, signaling potential roadblocks in the accession process.



Contrary to claims suggesting that Hungary's decision not to veto the talks was linked to the EU's decision to unfreeze EUR10 billion in cohesion funds for the country, Szijjarto dismissed such notions. He clarified that Hungary did not adopt a tactical position tied to financial incentives and maintained its opposition to the talks, citing ongoing concerns that led to its initial abstention.



The divergence of opinions within the European Union on Ukraine's accession talks underscores the complexities surrounding the issue and the potential challenges that may arise as negotiations progress. Hungary's warning of a "hard veto" adds a layer of uncertainty to the European Union's engagement with Ukraine, raising questions about the bloc's ability to maintain unity on this critical geopolitical matter.





