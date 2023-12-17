Islamic Chamber's GAM Promotes Boosting Trade Exchange

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar supports the efforts aimed at enhancing economic cooperation among Islamic countries in order to achieve economic integration.

Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted the 39th Meeting of the General Assembly of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (ICCIA), yesterday.

The meeting saw broad participation of member chambers' presidents and representatives from 28 countries as well as a selection of economic leaders from the Islamic world. Delivering the opening remarks at the meeting Abdullah Saleh Kamel, President of ICCIA, emphasised the importance of combined efforts at all levels, to drive the development across OIC member countries.

“I call on the Board of Directors of all affiliated institutions to align with the Chamber's strategy aimed at empowering the private sector, and work in a real partnership with the Chamber as a founding entity, a genuine incubator, and a continuous supporter of these affiliated entities. As a private sector, we need an integrated system of services provided by all of these institutions, which are essential pillars for the success of our businesses,” he said.



Qatar Chamber and Uganda Chamber officials during the MoU signing, yesterday.

Also addressing the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, QC Chairman and First Vice-President of the ICCIA expressed his appreciation for ICCIA efforts in promoting joint Islamic action, and harnessing the available potential to enhance trade exchange rates among Islamic countries as well as achieve sustainable growth in various economic sectors.

He also affirmed Qatar's readiness to support the efforts aimed at enhancing economic cooperation among Islamic countries in order to achieve the desired economic integration. Sheikh Khalifa noted that despite the historical ties and close relations among Islamic nations, their intra-trade remains modest and doesn't reflect the vast potential and tremendous natural resources they possess. He indicated that it doesn't exceed 15% of the total trade of Islamic countries with the rest of the world.

QC Chairman further emphasised the importance of streamlining procedures for the exchange of goods and services to boost intra-Islamic trade levels, in order to reach the Common Islamic Market. He also underscored the significance of promoting mutual meetings between representatives of the private sector and investors in member states, as well as organising exhibitions to showcase Islamic products, opportunities, and investment incentives available in these countries.

Rifat Hisarciklioglo, Vice-President of ICCIA and President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye, praised ICCIA efforts in promoting business growth and improving economic conditions across the Islamic world.

For his part, Naghi Jabbarov, Director General of the Department of Economic Affairs at OIC, delivered a speech on behalf the OIC Secretary General, stressing the ICCIA's crucial role in mobilising the private sector, and promoting the economic development of OIC member states.

He announced the launch of the OIC Labour Centre, a specialised institution of OIC, to serve as an executing agency for implementing OIC resolutions and programmes in the domain of labour, employment and social protection.

The 39th GAM adopted the new name for the Chamber 'Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development', as recommended by ICCIA's 35th Board of Directors Meeting, held on July 17, 2023, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

It also approved the application for membership presented by the Federation of Islamic Associations in New Zealand (FIANZ) as an affiliated member of ICCIA, bringing the total number of member institutions in the Chamber to 67 members.

The meeting witnessed the election of the Board of Directors of Islamic Chamber Research and Information Center (ICRIC).

On the sidelines of the 39th General Assembly Meeting, three MoUs were signed; the first between Qatar Chamber and Uganda Chamber, second between Qatar Chamber and Djibouti, and the third between Azerbaijan Chamber (Ask) and Turkish Cyprus Chamber (Ktto).

Furthermore, the meeting reviewed the key achievements accomplished by the ICCIA General Secretariat during this year.