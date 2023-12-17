Earth’s ozone hole reaches record size, threatens to have adverse effects on planet

(MENAFN) The substantial hole in the Earth's ozone layer over Antarctica, currently one of the largest on record and approximately three times the size of Brazil, is expected to have adverse effects on the planet and human life, according to an expert interviewed by a Turkish news agency.



The ozone layer serves as a natural shield, effectively filtering harmful solar radiation, especially ultraviolet (UV) rays. The size fluctuations of the ozone hole are influenced by a robust wind band encircling Antarctica, a consequence of the Earth's rotation and temperature differentials. This band acts as a barrier, isolating air masses over polar latitudes.



Professor Parisa Ariya, an expert in chemistry and atmospheric and oceanic sciences at McGill University, explained to the news agency how certain substances catalytically destroy ozone, posing risks to both human health and the environment.



Ariya stated that human-made gaseous and halogenated molecules emitted into the atmosphere have led to a substantial depletion of the ozone layer, “and thereby, the ozone layer's capability to filter the harsh radiation and expose us to stronger radiation with adverse health effects.”



In 1987, two years following the identification of the ozone layer, heads of state and government convened to sign the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. The protocol prohibited the use of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), chemicals known to deplete the protective layer.



In spite of the signing of the Montreal Protocol, Ariya emphasizes that vigilance and the establishment of updated protocols are crucial.



“We need to be more aware of these developments and have safeguards by evolving even further the original Montreal Protocol,” she declared.

