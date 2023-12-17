Raffles Doha Wins Two Coveted Titles At World Travel Awards 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Raffles Doha, a beacon of luxury and sophistication, announced its triumph at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2023, securing accolades for both the World's Leading Hotel Suite and the World's Leading New Hotel.

The Royal Suite at Raffles Doha secured the World's Leading Hotel Suite award, underscoring its outstanding performance in a competitive category. This recognition emphasides the exceptional luxury, opulence, and service that guests can experience in this top suite of the hotel.

In addition to this, Raffles Doha also claimed the title of the World's Leading New Hotel, marking a stellar debut in the global hospitality arena. This award underscores the hotel's commitment to redefining the standards of excellence in the industry and providing guests with an unparalleled and unforgettable experience.

The World Travel Awards, widely acknowledged as the Oscars of the travel industry, honours and celebrates excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. Winning in two prominent categories is a remarkable achievement for Raffles Doha, reflecting the dedication and passion of our team to provide an oasis offering tailored personalised experiences and intuitive service that is impeccable. A place where people arrive as guests, leave as friends and return as family.

Bernd Knaeir, Acting General Manager of Raffles Doha, expressed his elation, saying,“We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards from the World Travel Awards. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our team to provide an exceptional and unparalleled experience to our guests. These accolades motivate us to continue setting new benchmarks in luxury hospitality in the region and globally.”

Raffles Doha is an oasis of sophistication, blending contemporary elegance with the rich heritage of Qatar. Perched high on the 33rd and 34th floors and spanning a monumental 928 square meters, The Royal Suite offers an indulgent retreat of the two-bedroom suite with its spacious layout, bespoke amenities including a plunge pool, private cinema, gym, barber studio, hammam, and breath-taking views of the city skyline.