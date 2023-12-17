Shreya Ghoshal Hails 'Indian Idol 14' Contestants For Soulful Bhajan Of 'Shrimad Ramayana'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal is proud of the contestants of 'Indian Idol 14', who have lend their unique voice to the soulful bhajan for the upcoming show 'Shrimad Ramayan', and said she is confident that this song will become a significant part of everyone's life.

As an ode to divine epic, 'Shrimad Ramayan', the contestants of 'Indian Idol Season 14'- Subhadeep Das Chowdhury, Menuka Poudel, Vaibhav Gupta, Ananya Pal and Utkarsh Wankhede have lend their voice to the traditional and devotional bhajan in a special video, opening the doors for a new generation to experience the beauty and wisdom of Lord Ram's journey.

The makers have created a beautiful title track, composed by Lalit Sen, which transports audiences to an ancient spiritual era and highlights the virtues of Lord Ram.

Proud of the feat that the contestants have achieved with this opportunity, 'Indian Idol' judge Shreya said:“I am very proud that our talented contestants - Subhadeep, Menuka, Vaibhav, Ananya, and Utkarsh have received this divine opportunity to lend their voice for the special promotional video of the title track of the channel's upcoming divine saga, 'Shrimad Ramayan.'”

The soulful track, with its harmonious blend of talent and devotion, will not only resonate with the ardent fans of 'Indian Idol', but also with a broader audience seeking a spiritual connection through music.

The“Teri Ore” singer further said:“I am also thankful to Lalit Ji for giving this opportunity to our contestants, who have further reinstated that the stage of 'Indian Idol' is one of the best singing reality platforms. I am confident that this song will become a significant part of everyone's life. It is certainly a beautiful composition.”

Starring Sujay Reu as Lord Ram, Prachi Bansal as Mata Sita, Nikitin Dheer as Ravan, and Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman, the show premieres on January 1, 2024, and will air on Sony.

