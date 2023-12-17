Foreigners Entering Malaysia Must Submit Digital Arrival Card From December 7

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Kuala Lumpur: From December 7, all foreign nationals travelling to Malaysia will have to fill up the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC), announced the Immigration Department of Malaysia, adding, the online card will have to be completed before arrival.

According to the Immigration Department's MDAC website, exceptions are given only to Malaysia's permanent residents, Malaysia Automated Clearance System pass holders and those transiting or transferring through Singapore without seeking immigration clearance.

The website further mentioned the MDAC card should be completed within three days before arrival in Malaysia.

Passengers can surf to Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) website main?registerMain for registration.



Travellers will have to fill up their personal particulars, including name, nationality, passport details and arrival as well as departure dates on the website.

A "PIN" number is generated when a passenger registers in Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC).



To check the pass, passengers can visit register?viewVisitPass and click to "Check Visit Pass", referred below the web page, using the PIN number generated during registration.

In January 2023, Singaporeans were allowed to use e-gate facilities at the two land entry points in Johor Bahru, with the pre-filling of the MDAC as a condition.

This was expanded a month later to allow Singaporeans and foreigners from nine "low-risk" countries to use the autogate facilities to clear immigration at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and the second terminal, KLIA Terminal 2.