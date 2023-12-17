Russia`s bordering country will ink agreement for fresh US army existence

(MENAFN) In a strategic move, Finland is poised to sign a Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) with the United States, a significant step that would grant Washington the ability to station troops and store weapons and ammunition in the Nordic nation. The Finnish Foreign Ministry announced this development on Thursday, highlighting that the agreement, while pending parliamentary approval, is expected to be officially signed on Monday. This move comes in the wake of Finland's recent membership in the NATO military bloc earlier this year.



According to the press release from the ministry, Helsinki intends to open 15 zones and facilities for the United States, providing "unimpeded access and use." The agreement outlines provisions for deploying military equipment, conducting training exercises, and facilitating the movement of United States aircraft, ships, and vehicles within the specified bases.



Notably, Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen emphasized that the DCA does not exclude the possibility of nuclear weapons. However, he assured that the agreement would adhere to the Finnish Nuclear Energy Act, which explicitly prohibits the import and possession of nuclear weapons on Finnish territory, as reported by Finnish broadcaster Yle.



The agreement underscores the importance of conducting all activities under its purview with "full respect" for the law, particularly concerning the stockpiling of certain types of weapons on Finnish soil. Minister Hakkanen sees the DCA as a crucial assurance, characterizing it as "a guarantee from the world’s largest military power that they will defend us." He believes it forms a robust preemptive measure for Finland and its NATO membership, adding a layer of security in the face of regional dynamics.



While Finnish officials stress the defensive nature of the agreement, the move has elicited regret from Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed regret, noting the historically excellent relations between Russia and Finland. He emphasized that there were no existing problems between the two nations, signaling potential shifts in the regional geopolitical landscape with this new defense pact.





MENAFN17122023000045015687ID1107609479