Kuwait NOC, Sport Auth. Mourn Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Chairman of Kuwait National Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah and Director General of The Public Authority for Sports Yusuf Al-Baidan expressed condolences for the death of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday.
Sheikh Fahad mourned the late Amir and said the sport movement lost a great leader.
Al-Baidan expressed condolences of the authority and sportsmen for passing away of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
Kuwait lost a leader and a father for all Kuwaitis, he said.
The Amiri Diwan of Kuwait announced earlier the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad and declared a 40-day mourning. (end)
