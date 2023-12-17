China's C919 Passenger Jet Takes Flight Over Hong Kong

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Hong Kong : Once shrouded in anticipation, the C919, China's domestic passenger jet, spread its wings beyond the mainland, making a resounding debut on the global stage. As it touched down in Hong Kong, the sleek aircraft promised to rewrite the narrative of China's aviation prowess.

Here is all you want to know about C919

The C919 marked its inaugural commercial flight in May, a significant stride in Beijing's enduring quest to challeng the dominance of Western aviation giants.

Serving as a testament to decades-long ambitions, the aircraft emerged as a symbol of China's determination to reduce reliance on foreign technology.

Key competitor to western rivals:

Crafted by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), the C919 aims to go head-to-head with renowned foreign models such as the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus A320.

Display at Hong Kong International Airport

The C919 now stands proudly on display at Hong Kong International Airport, a beacon of innovation and engineering prowess.

Hong Kong's leader, John Lee, hailed the C919's arrival and celebrated it alongside the ARJ21, an earlier model by COMAC, as "important milestones" in China's aviation history.

Over 1,000 orders Received:

The C919 has garnered more than 1,000 orders, signaling widespread confidence and interest from airlines around the

world.

The strong demand underscores the aircraft's appeal and potential to reshape the global aviation landscape.

Certification and International Prospect



The C919 received official certification to fly last year, a

momentous achievement after over a decade in development.

However, the quest for international buyers continues, with the aircraft poised to extend its wings across borders and cement its place as a formidable contender in the global aviation market.

-B