               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mosques In Kuwait Perform Sunnah Rain Prayer


12/16/2023 9:13:57 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Abdulaziz Al-Husseini

KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- In line with teachings of Prophet Mohammad, peace be upon him, the rain prayer to request rain from Allah Almighty was held in multiple Kuwaiti mosques at 10:30 a.m. local-time Saturday.
This prayer is performed when there is drought, the cessation of rain, and when there is a great need of water for humans, animals, and plants.
The two-rakaa prayer is led by an imam. The first rakaa begins with reciting Allaho Akbar seven times and the second starts with five.
The worshippers after the prayers are addressed with a sermon, then the imam and the attendees pray to Allah Almighty to bless the country with rain. (end) ah

MENAFN16122023000071011013ID1107606685

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search