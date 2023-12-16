Mosques In Kuwait Perform Sunnah Rain Prayer

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Abdulaziz Al-Husseini

KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- In line with teachings of Prophet Mohammad, peace be upon him, the rain prayer to request rain from Allah Almighty was held in multiple Kuwaiti mosques at 10:30 a.m. local-time Saturday.

This prayer is performed when there is drought, the cessation of rain, and when there is a great need of water for humans, animals, and plants.

The two-rakaa prayer is led by an imam. The first rakaa begins with reciting Allaho Akbar seven times and the second starts with five.

The worshippers after the prayers are addressed with a sermon, then the imam and the attendees pray to Allah Almighty to bless the country with rain. (end) ah