Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker And Moroccan Prime Minister Exchange Views (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Milli Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco Aziz Akhannouch on December 15, Parliament told Trend .

Speaking on Azerbaijan and Morocco's good bilateral relations, Akhannouch emphasized the existence of mutual support, particularly on key topics for our countries.

He stated that talks on further developing relations between Morocco and Azerbaijan are presently underway and that his government expects to continue these negotiations. The Prime Minister noted the significance of the Chairman of the Parliament's visit in the development of bilateral relations, saying it is an indicator of the quality of relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco.

Parliamentary Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized the importance of the two parliaments in the development of relations between the two countries. She briefed the Prime Minister on the meetings she attended on her first official visit to Morocco. The meetings focused on a number of important problems between the two countries and their respective legislatures.

It was mentioned during the discussion that last year marked the 30th anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco. Interstate contacts were developing during this time, and mutually beneficial cooperation was spreading. The speaker of the parliament stressed the importance of high-level reciprocal visits in the development of bilateral relations.

It was also noted at the meeting that Azerbaijan and Morocco successfully cooperate in international organizations and demonstrate solidarity. The two countries support each other on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty. In particular, Morocco's active participation in the Non-Aligned Movement and the work of the Movement's Parliamentary Network, established on the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Thoughts were expressed at the meeting on the importance of further development of economic ties between our countries. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said the two countries have opportunities to use their existing potential, diversify, and further increase cooperation in various spheres. She emphasized that, in this sense, the joint intergovernmental commission is an important platform and noted the importance of further activities for the implementation of the decisions taken at the 2nd meeting of the commission held in November this year. During the talk, it was emphasized that the parliamentarians also play an important role in the creation of a legal framework in terms of further development of relations between our countries.

The parliament speaker informed the prime minister about Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in 2020, the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, and Azerbaijan's peace initiatives.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco within the reconstruction works carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said the main goal is to revive life in these lands. They are being restored based on the concepts of smart city and smart village; these territories are declared 'green zones'. The parliament speaker added that the mines set by Armenia are the biggest obstacle to the restoration and reconstruction works.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on the restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty, the prime minister of the Kingdom of Morocco assessed the restoration of the territories liberated from occupation by Azerbaijan as an important step.

The sides also discussed ways to develop cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco in transport, tourism, agriculture, and other spheres and noted the need to intensify economic ties.

