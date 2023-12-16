Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker And Moroccan Prime Minister Exchange Views (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Milli Majlis
(Parliament) Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with Prime Minister of the
Kingdom of Morocco Aziz Akhannouch on December 15, Parliament told
Trend .
Speaking on Azerbaijan and Morocco's good bilateral relations,
Akhannouch emphasized the existence of mutual support, particularly
on key topics for our countries.
He stated that talks on further developing relations between
Morocco and Azerbaijan are presently underway and that his
government expects to continue these negotiations. The Prime
Minister noted the significance of the Chairman of the Parliament's
visit in the development of bilateral relations, saying it is an
indicator of the quality of relations between Azerbaijan and
Morocco.
Parliamentary Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized the importance
of the two parliaments in the development of relations between the
two countries. She briefed the Prime Minister on the meetings she
attended on her first official visit to Morocco. The meetings
focused on a number of important problems between the two countries
and their respective legislatures.
It was mentioned during the discussion that last year marked the
30th anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic relations between
Azerbaijan and Morocco. Interstate contacts were developing during
this time, and mutually beneficial cooperation was spreading. The
speaker of the parliament stressed the importance of high-level
reciprocal visits in the development of bilateral relations.
It was also noted at the meeting that Azerbaijan and Morocco
successfully cooperate in international organizations and
demonstrate solidarity. The two countries support each other on
issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty. In particular,
Morocco's active participation in the Non-Aligned Movement and the
work of the Movement's Parliamentary Network, established on the
initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Thoughts were expressed at the meeting on the importance of
further development of economic ties between our countries. Speaker
Sahiba Gafarova said the two countries have opportunities to use
their existing potential, diversify, and further increase
cooperation in various spheres. She emphasized that, in this sense,
the joint intergovernmental commission is an important platform and
noted the importance of further activities for the implementation
of the decisions taken at the 2nd meeting of the commission held in
November this year. During the talk, it was emphasized that the
parliamentarians also play an important role in the creation of a
legal framework in terms of further development of relations
between our countries.
The parliament speaker informed the prime minister about
Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in
2020, the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, and
Azerbaijan's peace initiatives.
The meeting also discussed the possibility of cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Morocco within the reconstruction works
carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from
occupation. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said the main goal is to revive
life in these lands. They are being restored based on the concepts
of smart city and smart village; these territories are declared
'green zones'. The parliament speaker added that the mines set by
Armenia are the biggest obstacle to the restoration and
reconstruction works.
Congratulating Azerbaijan on the restoration of territorial
integrity and sovereignty, the prime minister of the Kingdom of
Morocco assessed the restoration of the territories liberated from
occupation by Azerbaijan as an important step.
The sides also discussed ways to develop cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Morocco in transport, tourism, agriculture, and
other spheres and noted the need to intensify economic ties.
