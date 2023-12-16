(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Turkish Airlines Reinstates Flights to Osaka, Japan







The carrier resumed flights to the Japanese city on 12 December 2023

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15 December 2023: Flying to more countries than any other airline in the world, Turkish Airlines has once again added Osaka International Airport to its flight network starting from December 12.

This move stands as a testament to the airline's ongoing commitment to network expansion, ensuring passengers enjoy unparalleled connectivity. Flights to Osaka now operate four days a week-on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays-between Istanbul Airport and Osaka International Airport, featuring the Boeing 787-9.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat stated, 'Reinstating our flights to Osaka not only strengthens the presence of Turkish Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region but also demonstrates our dedication to connecting people and cultures around the world.

“We continue to offer the highest quality service while enabling our passengers to explore the world with our extensive and far-reaching flight network.'

Osaka is the third largest city in Japan after Tokyo and Yokohama, respectively, and one of the most popular tourist destinations of the island country. Considered the capital of Japanese cuisine, Osaka is known as a gourmet city while also serving as a gateway to exploring the Kansai region, Kyoto, Nara, and Kobe.



Tourists wishing to explore the wonders of Japan can now experience the unique blend of historical and modern attractions in Osaka with Turkish Airlines.