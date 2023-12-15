               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Al Jazeera Condemns Israeli Forces' Killing Of Its Cameraman Samer Abudaqa


12/15/2023 7:22:09 PM

Doha, Qatar:

Doha, Qatar: The Al Jazeera Media Network has released a statement condemning Israeli forces' killing of Al Jazeera Arabic cameraman Samer Abudaqa in an attack in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Abudaqa and Al Jazeera correspondent Wael Dahdouh were reporting at Farhana school in Khan Younis when they were hit by an Israeli strike earlier today, December 15.

Abudaqa succumbed to his injuries as rescue and medical teams were unable to immediately reach him at the site due to Israeli bombardment.

Al Jazeera's full statement:

