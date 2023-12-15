(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Macau Pass' Cooperation with Seven New Overseas e-Wallets

to Provide Acquiring Services Approved





(Macao, December 15, 2023) – Macau Pass S.A. (“Macau Pass”) to provide acquiring services to seven Alipay+ market-leading partner e-wallets has been officially approved and launched. The e-wallets include Tinaba (Italy), OCBC and Changi Pay (Singapore), MyPB by Public Bank (Malaysia), Toss Pay and NAVER Pay (South Korea) and Hipay (Mongolia). This means that in addition to Alipay, AlipayHK, WeChat Pay, Simple Pay and other e-wallets launched by other banks in Macao, after supporting Kakao Pay in South Korea, GCash in the Philippines, Touch'n Go eWallet in Malaysia, and TrueMoney in Thailand, now adding seven new leading overseas e-wallets to Macau Pass' payment and acquiring services for merchants.









According to data from the Macao Government Tourism Office, currently, the overall recovery of tourism in Macao is satisfactory. From January to October this year, the number of inbound tourists in Macao has reached 22.72 million, which has resumed to about 70% of the same period in 2019. From a consumption perspective, the per capita consumption of tourists in Macao in the first three quarters of this year was about MOP2612, a 64% increase compared to 2019. The good consumption level has greatly driven the local economy.





In the first 10 months of this year, the number of overseas inbound tourists to Macao has reached about 1 million, the recovery of overseas tourists will become a key direction for expanding tourism in Macao next year. This year, the Macao Government Tourism Office has visited various countries such as South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand to discuss and study tourism exchange and cooperation. At the end of November, a direct route between Macao and Jakarta, Indonesia, was opened to welcome overseas passengers.





"Comprehensive and innovative digital solutions is crucial to accelerate the digital transformation of Macao's tourism service industry," said Mr. Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass S.A.. This collaboration with seven overseas e-wallets through Alipay+ will accelerate the digital transformation of local businesses in Macao through innovative one-stop payment solutions, to create an interconnected international payment digital ecosystem for the Macao market, thus solving cross-border payment pain points for international tourists, and help enterprises discover new marketing growth opportunities.









In 2024, the Macao SAR government will continue to adopt a "1+4" moderately diversified development strategy, to promote the construction of a world tourism and leisure centre, and promote the diversified development of tourism and leisure. Macau Pass will actively cooperate with Macao SAR government to use technological intelligence to guide tourists in their catering, accommodation, transportation, travel, shopping, and entertainment, thereby stimulating community consumption vitality. Not only tourists can experience a more convenient local life in Macao, Macao residents can also truly benefit from tourism consumption, thus celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return.





Mr. Sun said that Macau Pass will continue to explore strategic cooperation with Alibaba Group and Ant Group to further expand e-commerce and digital media entertainment, to develop and create a more diversified business scene, and explore commercialization opportunities in Macao's e-payment ecosystem.

















About Macau Pass S.A.





Macau Pass S.A. is a non-bank local financial institute with the scope of financial clearance, and is also a credit institution qualified to issue cards in Macao. In 2007, Macau Pass introduced the first contactless smart card in Macao, "Macau Pass Card", which is now the largest contactless smart card and electronic payment system in Macao. Macau Pass introduced mobile payment into Macao in 2015 and created mPay app in 2018, which has now become the most used payment app in Macao, and is now actively integrating more non-payment scenarios to serve local merchants, residents and tourists. For details on Macau Pass' information, please visit









