Supply Chain Special Report Features Kimberly Clark's Tamera Fenske

(MENAFN- 3BL) Chief Supply Chain Officer Tamera Fenske recently provided insights for Consumer Goods Technology's 2023 Supply Chain Special Report. In an interview, Tamera discussed Kimberly-Clark's commitment to elevating supply chain capabilities sustainably while maintaining quality. She highlighted the strategic use of data and generative AI as key components of this process.

“As the backbone of the company, the supply chain plays an outsized role in sustainability. In procurement, manufacturing, planning, and fulfillment, we're aiming to build a connected system that brings real-time visibility and action to the entire supply chain,” Tamera said.

Download and read the full report here:

